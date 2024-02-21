Bucknell faces Holy Cross, looks to stop 3-game slide

Bucknell Bison (10-17, 7-7 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-19, 5-9 Patriot League) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Bucknell Bison (10-17, 7-7 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-19, 5-9 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -3.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell enters the matchup against Holy Cross after losing three games in a row.

The Crusaders are 4-7 on their home court. Holy Cross is fifth in the Patriot League scoring 65.4 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Bison have gone 7-7 against Patriot League opponents. Bucknell has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Holy Cross’ average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Bucknell gives up. Bucknell averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Holy Cross gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Nugent is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging seven points. Caleb Kenney is averaging 12.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 blocks over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Jack Forrest is shooting 40.9% and averaging 16.6 points for the Bison. Elvin Edmonds IV is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

