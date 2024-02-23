Bryant takes on Vermont following Timberlake’s 22-point performance

Bryant Bulldogs (17-10, 9-3 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (22-6, 12-1 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bryant Bulldogs (17-10, 9-3 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (22-6, 12-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits the Vermont Catamounts after Earl Timberlake scored 22 points in Bryant’s 86-77 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Catamounts have gone 11-1 at home. Vermont ranks third in the America East with 14.1 assists per game led by Aaron Deloney averaging 3.1.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-3 against America East opponents. Bryant averages 79.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

Vermont makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Bryant averages 16.0 more points per game (79.4) than Vermont allows (63.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Deloney is averaging 10 points and 3.1 assists for the Catamounts. Shamir Bogues is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Sherif Kenney averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Timberlake is shooting 68.4% and averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 72.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

