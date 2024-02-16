Bryant hosts UMass-Lowell after Mincey’s 21-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (16-7, 7-3 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (17-9, 9-2 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (16-7, 7-3 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (17-9, 9-2 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell takes on the Bryant Bulldogs after Quinton Mincey scored 21 points in UMass-Lowell’s 71-64 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-2 in home games. Bryant averages 14.9 assists per game to lead the America East, paced by Earl Timberlake with 4.1.

The River Hawks are 7-3 against conference opponents. UMass-Lowell scores 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.5 points per game.

Bryant averages 79.5 points, 11.2 more per game than the 68.3 UMass-Lowell gives up. UMass-Lowell averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Bryant gives up.

The Bulldogs and River Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timberlake is averaging 14.9 points, nine rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Sherif Kenney is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Ayinde Hikim is averaging 15 points, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the River Hawks. Mincey is averaging 18.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 54.9% over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 37.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.