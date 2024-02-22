Brown scores 27, Kansas City takes down South Dakota 82-78

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Jamar Brown had 27 points in Kansas City’s 82-78 victory against South Dakota on Thursday night.…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Jamar Brown had 27 points in Kansas City’s 82-78 victory against South Dakota on Thursday night.

Brown also added five rebounds and six steals for the Roos (13-15, 7-6 Summit League). Khristion Courseault scored 22 points and added 10 assists. Cameron Faas shot 3 for 11, including 3 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding three steals.

Kaleb Stewart finished with 25 points and four assists for the Coyotes (10-18, 3-10). Isaac Bruns added 13 points and three steals for South Dakota. Lahat Thioune also had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.