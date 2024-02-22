Live Radio
Brown scores 27, Kansas City takes down South Dakota 82-78

The Associated Press

February 22, 2024, 11:02 PM

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Jamar Brown had 27 points in Kansas City’s 82-78 victory against South Dakota on Thursday night.

Brown also added five rebounds and six steals for the Roos (13-15, 7-6 Summit League). Khristion Courseault scored 22 points and added 10 assists. Cameron Faas shot 3 for 11, including 3 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding three steals.

Kaleb Stewart finished with 25 points and four assists for the Coyotes (10-18, 3-10). Isaac Bruns added 13 points and three steals for South Dakota. Lahat Thioune also had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

