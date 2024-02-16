Brown leads Saint Joseph’s (PA) against Duquesne after 29-point game

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (16-9, 6-6 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (14-10, 4-7 A-10) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (16-9, 6-6 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (14-10, 4-7 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits the Duquesne Dukes after Xzayvier Brown scored 29 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 64-59 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Dukes have gone 9-4 in home games. Duquesne is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Hawks are 6-6 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 4-3 record in one-possession games.

Duquesne makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Saint Joseph’s (PA) has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 9.5 more points per game (77.5) than Duquesne allows to opponents (68.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 17 points. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 12.9 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Duquesne.

Erik Reynolds II averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Brown is shooting 48.0% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

