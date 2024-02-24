Brown leads Pennsylvania against Harvard after 26-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (10-15, 2-8 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (13-10, 4-6 Ivy League) Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pennsylvania Quakers (10-15, 2-8 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (13-10, 4-6 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays the Harvard Crimson after Sam Brown scored 26 points in Pennsylvania’s 82-69 win over the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Crimson are 8-5 in home games. Harvard is 4-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Quakers are 2-8 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania ranks second in the Ivy League shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

Harvard is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Pennsylvania allows to opponents. Pennsylvania has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of Harvard have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Mack is scoring 18.0 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Crimson. Chisom Okpara is averaging 14.4 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the last 10 games for Harvard.

Nick Spinoso is averaging 9.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Quakers. Tyler Perkins is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Quakers: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.