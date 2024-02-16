Brown and UMBC host Albany (NY)

Albany (NY) Great Danes (12-13, 4-6 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (8-18, 3-8 America East) Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (12-13, 4-6 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (8-18, 3-8 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Dion Brown scored 22 points in UMBC’s 89-78 victory against the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Retrievers have gone 5-8 at home. UMBC is ninth in the America East in team defense, giving up 82.8 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Great Danes are 4-6 in America East play. Albany (NY) is fifth in the America East with 36.8 rebounds per game led by Jonathan Beagle averaging 9.5.

UMBC averages 79.1 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 77.8 Albany (NY) gives up. Albany (NY) averages 78.2 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 82.8 UMBC gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 19.0 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Retrievers. Marcus Banks is averaging 18.6 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games for UMBC.

Sebastian Thomas is scoring 17.8 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Great Danes. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 3-7, averaging 80.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 79.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.