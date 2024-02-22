Brown and Georgia Southern host Texas State

Texas State Bobcats (11-16, 4-10 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (5-22, 5-9 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (11-16, 4-10 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (5-22, 5-9 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hosts the Texas State Bobcats after Eugene Brown III scored 21 points in Georgia Southern’s 87-80 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Eagles have gone 3-5 in home games. Georgia Southern has a 2-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bobcats are 4-10 in conference matchups. Texas State gives up 70.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Georgia Southern averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Texas State gives up. Texas State’s 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Georgia Southern has given up to its opponents (46.4%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyren Moore is averaging 14.8 points for the Eagles. Eren Banks is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Jordan Mason is averaging 12.8 points for the Bobcats. Davion Sykes is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 75.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.