Brooks leads UMass-Lowell against Bryant after 29-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (17-11, 9-4 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (19-7, 10-3 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Bryant Bulldogs (17-11, 9-4 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (19-7, 10-3 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -6; over/under is 161

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell takes on the Bryant Bulldogs after Max Brooks scored 29 points in UMass-Lowell’s 104-95 victory over the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The River Hawks have gone 9-3 in home games. UMass-Lowell scores 81.3 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 9-4 in America East play. Bryant is the America East leader with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 6.7.

UMass-Lowell averages 81.3 points, 6.2 more per game than the 75.1 Bryant gives up. Bryant averages 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than UMass-Lowell gives up to opponents (70.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Yuri Covington is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 9.7 points. Quinton Mincey is averaging 19.3 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Sherif Kenney is averaging 18.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Timberlake is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 82.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.