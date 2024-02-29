Brewton leads CSU Fullerton against Long Beach State after 26-point outing

CSU Fullerton Titans (12-16, 5-11 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (18-10, 10-6 Big West) Long Beach, California; Thursday,…

CSU Fullerton Titans (12-16, 5-11 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (18-10, 10-6 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beach -8.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton faces the Long Beach State Beach after Dominic Brewton scored 26 points in CSU Fullerton’s 65-60 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Beach are 8-2 in home games. Long Beach State is second in the Big West in rebounding averaging 37.9 rebounds. Lassina Traore leads the Beach with 9.9 boards.

The Titans have gone 5-11 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Long Beach State averages 78.4 points, 10.3 more per game than the 68.1 CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Long Beach State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Tsohonis is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Beach. Jadon Jones is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Brewton is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Titans. Tory San Antonio is averaging 8.6 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.