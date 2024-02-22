Bowling Green faces Toledo, seeks to break 3-game skid

Toledo Rockets (17-9, 11-2 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (16-10, 7-6 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Toledo Rockets (17-9, 11-2 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (16-10, 7-6 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green enters the matchup against Toledo as losers of three games in a row.

The Falcons are 10-3 in home games. Bowling Green averages 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Rockets are 11-2 against MAC opponents. Toledo is 4-2 in one-possession games.

Bowling Green averages 75.2 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 77.1 Toledo gives up. Toledo has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Bowling Green have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hill is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Falcons. Rashaun Agee is averaging 14.6 points and 10.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Ra’Heim Moss is averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Rockets. Dante Maddox Jr. is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.