Boston College takes on Florida State following Madsen’s 25-point outing

Boston College Eagles (15-10, 6-8 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-12, 7-7 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston College Eagles (15-10, 6-8 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-12, 7-7 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College visits the Florida State Seminoles after Mason Madsen scored 25 points in Boston College’s 85-77 win over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Seminoles have gone 7-7 in home games. Florida State is sixth in the ACC scoring 76.2 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Eagles have gone 6-8 against ACC opponents. Boston College ranks fifth in the ACC shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

Florida State averages 76.2 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 72.8 Boston College gives up. Boston College averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Florida State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Watkins is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Seminoles. Amir “Primo” Spears is averaging 9.9 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Quinten Post is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 12.5 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.