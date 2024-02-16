Blackshear, Nevada Wolf Pack to visit Rodriguez, UNLV Rebels

Nevada Wolf Pack (19-6, 6-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (14-9, 7-4 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 11:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nevada Wolf Pack (19-6, 6-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (14-9, 7-4 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luis Rodriguez and the UNLV Rebels host Kenan Blackshear and the Nevada Wolf Pack in MWC action Saturday.

The Rebels are 8-3 on their home court. UNLV averages 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Wolf Pack are 6-5 in conference play. Nevada ranks seventh in the MWC shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

UNLV’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Nevada gives up. Nevada averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UNLV gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodriguez is averaging 11.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Rebels. Keylan Boone is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Blackshear is averaging 16 points and 4.7 assists for the Wolf Pack. Jarod Lucas is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.