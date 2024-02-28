Binghamton hosts Maine after Filipovity’s 21-point game

Maine Black Bears (13-15, 5-8 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (12-14, 4-9 America East) Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m.…

Maine Black Bears (13-15, 5-8 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (12-14, 4-9 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine visits the Binghamton Bearcats after Peter Filipovity scored 21 points in Maine’s 68-58 win against the NJIT Highlanders.

The Bearcats have gone 8-4 in home games. Binghamton has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Black Bears are 5-8 against America East opponents. Maine is 8-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

Binghamton’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Maine allows. Maine averages 67.4 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 72.0 Binghamton allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dan Petcash is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 9.2 points. Armon Harried is averaging 12.4 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Filipovity is averaging 14.3 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

