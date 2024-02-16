Bilodeau and Oregon State host Oregon

Oregon Ducks (16-8, 8-5 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (11-14, 3-11 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oregon Ducks (16-8, 8-5 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (11-14, 3-11 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts the Oregon Ducks after Tyler Bilodeau scored 21 points in Oregon State’s 79-61 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Beavers have gone 11-4 in home games. Oregon State is fifth in the Pac-12 in team defense, giving up 72.4 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Ducks are 8-5 in conference games. Oregon is sixth in the Pac-12 giving up 72.5 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

Oregon State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Oregon allows. Oregon has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

The Beavers and Ducks face off Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is averaging 17 points and 3.4 assists for the Beavers. Bilodeau is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Kwame Evans Jr. is averaging eight points and 5.3 rebounds for the Ducks. Jermaine Couisnard is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Ducks: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.