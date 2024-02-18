Bethune-Cookman visits Jackson State after O’Neal’s 22-point outing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (12-13, 7-5 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (11-14, 7-5 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (12-13, 7-5 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (11-14, 7-5 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State hosts the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Jordan O’Neal scored 22 points in Jackson State’s 77-55 victory over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Tigers have gone 3-2 in home games. Jackson State ranks second in the SWAC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Zeke Cook averaging 2.6.

The Wildcats are 7-5 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman ranks eighth in the SWAC with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Reggie Ward Jr. averaging 4.8.

Jackson State is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Jackson State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ken Evans is averaging 18.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Tigers. O’Neal is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

Zion Harmon averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 26.2% from beyond the arc. Jakobi Heady is shooting 51.6% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

