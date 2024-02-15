Bergens puts up 16 as Drexel knocks off Hofstra 79-77

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jamie Bergens scored 16 points as Drexel beat Hofstra 79-77 on Thursday night. Bergens shot 5 for…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jamie Bergens scored 16 points as Drexel beat Hofstra 79-77 on Thursday night.

Bergens shot 5 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Dragons (16-10, 9-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Amari Williams scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Lucas Monroe finished 6 of 8 from the floor to finish with 14 points.

The Pride (15-11, 8-5) were led in scoring by Tyler Thomas, who finished with 34 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Jacco Fritz added 11 points and three blocks for Hofstra. In addition, Darlinstone Dubar had nine points and two steals.

