Benjamin scores 23 points to help Santa Clara knock off San Diego 82-69

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jalen Benjamin helped lead Santa Clara past San Diego on Saturday night with 23 points off of the bench in an 82-69 victory.

Benjamin had six assists for the Broncos (17-10, 8-4 West Coast Conference). Johnny O’Neil scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds. Carlos Marshall Jr. had 14 points.

Deuce Turner led the Toreros (16-12, 6-7) in scoring, finishing with 30 points. Wayne McKinney III added 13 points and two steals for San Diego. Kevin Patton Jr. also recorded 11 points, two steals and two blocks.

O’Neil scored 10 points in the first half as Santa Clara buillt a 32-23 halftime lead.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

