Ben Johnson hits game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer as Bellarmine beats Central Arkansas 68-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Peter Suder scored 20 points and Ben Johnson made a go-ahead 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Bellarmine a 68-65 victory over Central Arkansas on Thursday night.

Johnson used a shot fake to get his defender in the air and he sank an off-balance 3-pointer for the win. It was his fourth 3-pointer of the game to finish with 14 points.

Suder also had three steals for the Knights (7-21, 3-10 Atlantic Sun Conference). Bash Wieland had 14 points and finished 6 of 10 from the floor.

Tucker Anderson finished with 24 points for the Bears (9-21, 5-9). Elias Cato added 12 points and seven rebounds for Central Arkansas. In addition, Masai Olowokere finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

