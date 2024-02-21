Bellarmine hosts Sofield and Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Bears (9-20, 5-8 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (6-21, 2-10 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Central Arkansas Bears (9-20, 5-8 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (6-21, 2-10 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits the Bellarmine Knights after Daniel Sofield scored 20 points in Central Arkansas’ 85-68 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Knights have gone 4-7 in home games. Bellarmine averages 9.2 turnovers per game and is 3-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bears are 5-8 in conference play. Central Arkansas is 5-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

Bellarmine scores 68.2 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 77.8 Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas averages 71.9 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 74.3 Bellarmine allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Johnson is shooting 39.4% and averaging 12.7 points for the Knights.

Tucker Anderson is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.