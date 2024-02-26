Battle and Coppin State host Howard

Coppin State Eagles (2-22, 1-9 MEAC) at Howard Bison (12-15, 6-4 MEAC) Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Coppin State Eagles (2-22, 1-9 MEAC) at Howard Bison (12-15, 6-4 MEAC)

Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -13; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits the Howard Bison after Malik Battle scored 27 points in Coppin State’s 68-66 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Bison have gone 7-4 in home games. Howard ranks third in the MEAC in rebounding with 35.9 rebounds. Bryce Harris leads the Bison with 7.3 boards.

The Eagles are 1-9 in conference play. Coppin State has a 1-10 record against teams over .500.

Howard’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Coppin State gives up. Coppin State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Howard allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Towns is averaging 14.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Bison. Harris is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

Justin Winston is averaging 13.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Battle is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 62.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

