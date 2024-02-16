Banks and Georgia Southern host James Madison

Georgia Southern Eagles (5-21, 5-8 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (23-3, 11-3 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (5-21, 5-8 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (23-3, 11-3 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on the James Madison Dukes after Eren Banks scored 21 points in Georgia Southern’s 82-75 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Dukes have gone 13-1 in home games. James Madison is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 5-8 in conference play. Georgia Southern is 1-3 in one-possession games.

James Madison is shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 46.3% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern has shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of James Madison have averaged.

The Dukes and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Edwards is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Dukes. Noah Freidel is averaging 12.0 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games for James Madison.

Tyren Moore is averaging 15 points for the Eagles. Banks is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.