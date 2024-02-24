Avila scores 22, Indiana State defeats UIC 88-73

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Robbie Avila had 22 points in Indiana State’s 88-73 win over UIC on Saturday night.…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Robbie Avila had 22 points in Indiana State’s 88-73 win over UIC on Saturday night.

Avila was 6-of-10 shooting and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Sycamores (24-5, 15-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Ryan Conwell added 18 points and 12 rebounds. Jayson Kent scored 16 points.

The Flames (11-18, 4-14) were led in scoring by Isaiah Rivera, who finished with 16 points. Toby Okani added 15 points and two blocks for UIC. In addition, Marquise Kennedy had 12 points and four steals.

