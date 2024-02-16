Austin Peay visits Lane and North Alabama

Austin Peay Governors (14-13, 7-5 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (13-13, 7-5 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Austin Peay Governors (14-13, 7-5 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (13-13, 7-5 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama plays the Austin Peay Governors after Jacari Lane scored 25 points in North Alabama’s 75-70 victory against the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Lions have gone 10-3 in home games. North Alabama has a 7-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Governors are 7-5 in ASUN play. Austin Peay is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Alabama is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Austin Peay allows to opponents. Austin Peay averages 71.6 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 75.4 North Alabama allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane is averaging 15 points and 4.1 assists for the Lions. KJ Johnson is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Demarcus Sharp is averaging 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Governors. Sai Witt is averaging 15.9 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 62.0% over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Governors: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

