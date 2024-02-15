Austin Peay defeats Central Arkansas 77-67

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Dezi Jones had 25 points and Ja’Monta Black added 21 in Austin Peay’s 77-67 win over…

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Dezi Jones had 25 points and Ja’Monta Black added 21 in Austin Peay’s 77-67 win over Central Arkansas on Thursday night.

Jones added five steals for the Governors (14-13, 7-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Black was 7 for 14, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc, and he also had three steals. Isaac Haney was 2 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Bears (9-19, 5-7) were led by Elias Cato, who posted 20 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Tucker Anderson added 12 points and eight rebounds for Central Arkansas. In addition, Javion Guy-King had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

