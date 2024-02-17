Atwell guides UNC Greensboro to 58-47 victory over Wofford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Donovan Atwell had 15 points in UNC Greensboro’s 58-47 win against Wofford on Saturday night. Atwell…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Donovan Atwell had 15 points in UNC Greensboro’s 58-47 win against Wofford on Saturday night.

Atwell shot 5 for 9, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Spartans (19-8, 10-4 Southern Conference). Keyshaun Langley added 13 points and seven assists. Jalen Breath scored nine.

Corey Tripp led the way for the Terriers (15-12, 8-6) with 13 points. Jackson Sivills added eight points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

