Asamoah scores 21 as East Tennessee State knocks off VMI 82-69

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Ebby Asamoah’s 21 points helped East Tennessee State defeat VMI 82-69 on Wednesday night.

Asamoah also contributed five rebounds for the Buccaneers (14-14, 6-9 Southern Conference). Jaden Seymour scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 12 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Quimari Peterson shot 5 of 10 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding five rebounds and 10 assists.

The Keydets (4-24, 1-14) were led by Taeshaud Jackson, who recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds. VMI also got 12 points from Devin Butler. In addition, Maurice Wright Jr. finished with 10 points. The loss was the Keydets’ ninth straight.

East Tennessee State took the lead with 17:33 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 52-30 at halftime, with Asamoah racking up 13 points. East Tennessee State was outscored by VMI in the second half by a nine-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Asamoah led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

