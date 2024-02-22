Arkansas State hosts Eugene and Troy

Troy Trojans (18-9, 11-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-14, 8-6 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (18-9, 11-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-14, 8-6 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -2; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Christyon Eugene scored 21 points in Troy’s 85-57 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Red Wolves have gone 8-3 in home games. Arkansas State is 6-10 against opponents over .500.

The Trojans are 11-3 against conference opponents. Troy ranks third in the Sun Belt giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

Arkansas State scores 79.6 points, 10.2 more per game than the 69.4 Troy gives up. Troy has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Felts averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc.

Thomas Dowd is averaging 6.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 38.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.