Arizona State hosts Washington following Brooks’ 26-point game

Washington Huskies (14-12, 6-9 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (13-13, 7-8 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington Huskies (14-12, 6-9 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (13-13, 7-8 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the Arizona State Sun Devils after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 26 points in Washington’s 82-80 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Sun Devils have gone 9-3 in home games. Arizona State is 5-1 in one-possession games.

The Huskies are 6-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 7-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Arizona State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Washington allows. Washington has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neal Jamiya is averaging 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Sun Devils.

Brooks is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 79.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.