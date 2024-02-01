Arizona State and Stanford square off for conference showdown

Stanford Cardinal (10-9, 5-4 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (11-9, 5-4 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Stanford Cardinal (10-9, 5-4 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (11-9, 5-4 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun Devils -1; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Pac-12 foes Arizona State and Stanford face off on Thursday.

The Sun Devils have gone 8-1 at home. Arizona State is eighth in the Pac-12 with 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Frankie Collins averaging 7.3.

The Cardinal are 5-4 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford is fourth in the Pac-12 with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Maxime Raynaud averaging 7.6.

Arizona State averages 69.4 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 76.3 Stanford allows. Stanford averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Arizona State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is shooting 43.3% and averaging 13.7 points for the Sun Devils. Adam Miller is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Raynaud is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Cardinal. Kanaan Carlyle is averaging 15.8 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

