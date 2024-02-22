Appalachian State visits Old Dominion after Jenkins’ 22-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (22-5, 12-2 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (6-21, 2-13 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (22-5, 12-2 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (6-21, 2-13 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -8.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Chaunce Jenkins scored 22 points in Old Dominion’s 68-65 loss to the Georgia State Panthers.

The Monarchs have gone 4-9 in home games. Old Dominion is 6-14 against opponents over .500.

The Mountaineers are 12-2 in conference play. Appalachian State is sixth in the Sun Belt with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Tre’Von Spillers averaging 2.9.

Old Dominion makes 42.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Appalachian State has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Appalachian State averages 78.6 points per game, 2.7 more than the 75.9 Old Dominion gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenkins is averaging 16.2 points for the Monarchs. Bryce Baker is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Spillers is shooting 63.2% and averaging 13.2 points for the Mountaineers. Terence Harcum is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 40.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 8.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.