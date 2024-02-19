Live Radio
Anderson leads Lamar over Southeast Louisiana 77-72 in OT

The Associated Press

February 19, 2024, 9:27 PM

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Terry Anderson scored six of his 19 points in overtime to rally Lamar to a 77-72 victory over Southeast Louisiana on Monday night.

Anderson added nine rebounds and seven assists for the Cardinals (15-11, 9-4 Southland Conference). Chris Pryor scored 18 on 7-for-13 shooting (4 for 8 from 3-point range). Jakevion Buckley had 15 points.

Nick Caldwell had 30 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Lions (13-14, 8-6), who saw a six-game win streak end. Roscoe Eastmond totaled 17 points and seven assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

