Anderson leads Lamar against New Orleans after 22-point game

Lamar Cardinals (13-11, 7-4 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (8-17, 3-9 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (13-11, 7-4 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (8-17, 3-9 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits the New Orleans Privateers after Terry Anderson scored 22 points in Lamar’s 76-67 loss to the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Privateers have gone 7-3 at home. New Orleans is seventh in the Southland with 12.0 assists per game led by Jordan Johnson averaging 4.0.

The Cardinals are 7-4 in conference play. Lamar has a 5-7 record against teams over .500.

New Orleans averages 74.9 points per game, equal to what Lamar allows. Lamar has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 46.9% shooting opponents of New Orleans have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, while averaging 21.7 points, four assists and 1.5 steals. Tyson Jackson is shooting 53.8% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

BB Knight averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Anderson is averaging 13.3 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 74.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

