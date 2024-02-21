Anderson and Murray State host Southern Illinois

Murray State Racers (11-16, 8-8 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (17-10, 9-7 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Murray State Racers (11-16, 8-8 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (17-10, 9-7 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -4.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State faces the Southern Illinois Salukis after Quincy Anderson scored 22 points in Murray State’s 95-72 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Salukis have gone 12-4 in home games. Southern Illinois ranks seventh in the MVC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Clarence Rupert averaging 4.6.

The Racers are 8-8 in MVC play. Murray State is 7-11 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.9 turnovers per game.

Southern Illinois’ average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Murray State gives up. Murray State has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Southern Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Johnson is shooting 44.2% and averaging 23.3 points for the Salukis. Trent Brown is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Anderson is averaging 12.5 points for the Racers. Nick Ellington is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Racers: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

