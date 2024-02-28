American takes down Army 73-51

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Rogers scored 19 points to help American defeat Army 73-51 on Wednesday night. Rogers…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Rogers scored 19 points to help American defeat Army 73-51 on Wednesday night.

Rogers also added five rebounds for the Eagles (16-14, 10-7 Patriot League). Elijah Stephens scored 13 points while going 5 of 7 (3 for 3 from 3-point range), and added eight assists. Lincoln Ball shot 4 for 6, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Black Knights (10-20, 6-11) were led by Ryan Curry, who recorded 21 points and six assists. Josh Scovens added eight points and seven rebounds for Army. In addition, TJ Small finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

