American hosts Boston University in conference showdown

Boston University Terriers (11-16, 6-8 Patriot League) at American Eagles (14-13, 8-6 Patriot League) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston University Terriers (11-16, 6-8 Patriot League) at American Eagles (14-13, 8-6 Patriot League)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Rogers and the American Eagles host Miles Brewster and the Boston University Terriers in Patriot League play Wednesday.

The Eagles are 8-4 in home games. American is sixth in the Patriot League in team defense, giving up 68.3 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Terriers have gone 6-8 against Patriot League opponents. Boston University averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 4-7 when winning the turnover battle.

American averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Boston University allows. Boston University averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game American gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geoff Sprouse averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Rogers is averaging 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for American.

Brewster is averaging 10.2 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Terriers. Otto Landrum is averaging 10.0 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.