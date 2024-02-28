Alexander leads Boston University against Lehigh after 23-point outing

Boston University Terriers (13-16, 8-8 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (12-15, 9-7 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m.…

Boston University Terriers (13-16, 8-8 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (12-15, 9-7 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -6.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Kyrone Alexander scored 23 points in Boston University’s 82-79 overtime victory over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Mountain Hawks are 6-5 on their home court. Lehigh has a 5-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Terriers are 8-8 in Patriot League play. Boston University is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Lehigh’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Boston University gives up. Boston University’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Lehigh has allowed to its opponents (43.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Whitney-Sidney is shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, while averaging 14.6 points. Dominic Parolin is shooting 45.0% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

