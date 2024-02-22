Albury, McLaurin lead Queens University over Stetson 83-75

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Deyton Albury and BJ McLaurin scored 16 points apiece and Queens University defeated Stetson 83-75 on Thursday night.
Albury added eight rebounds and McLaurin snared six for the Royals (12-17, 6-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Ashby sank four 3-pointers and scored 14.
The Hatters (17-11, 9-4) were led by Stephan D. Swenson with 29 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Jalen Blackmon added 14 points and Alec Oglesby scored 12.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
