Albury, McLaurin lead Queens University over Stetson 83-75

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Deyton Albury and BJ McLaurin scored 16 points apiece and Queens University defeated Stetson 83-75 on Thursday night.

Albury added eight rebounds and McLaurin snared six for the Royals (12-17, 6-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Ashby sank four 3-pointers and scored 14.

The Hatters (17-11, 9-4) were led by Stephan D. Swenson with 29 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Jalen Blackmon added 14 points and Alec Oglesby scored 12.

