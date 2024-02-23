Albany (NY) visits Covington and UMass-Lowell

Albany (NY) Great Danes (12-15, 4-8 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (18-7, 9-3 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (12-15, 4-8 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (18-7, 9-3 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell plays the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Yuri Covington scored 22 points in UMass-Lowell’s 87-80 win over the Binghamton Bearcats.

The River Hawks are 8-3 in home games. UMass-Lowell scores 80.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Great Danes are 4-8 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) ranks fifth in the America East shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

UMass-Lowell makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Albany (NY) has allowed to its opponents (46.7%). Albany (NY) averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game UMass-Lowell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayinde Hikim is scoring 15.0 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the River Hawks. Quinton Mincey is averaging 18.6 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Sebastian Thomas is averaging 18.3 points, 5.1 assists and two steals for the Great Danes. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 19.6 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 44.5% over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Great Danes: 2-8, averaging 78.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

