Alabama A&M hosts Brown and Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-24, 0-11 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-18, 5-6 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-24, 0-11 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-18, 5-6 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -12.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Rayquan Brown scored 26 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 72-55 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Bulldogs are 3-4 on their home court. Alabama A&M is sixth in the SWAC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Tucker averaging 3.4.

The Delta Devils are 0-11 in conference play. Mississippi Valley State is 0-14 against opponents over .500.

Alabama A&M averages 69.0 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 80.2 Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State’s 37.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points lower than Alabama A&M has allowed to its opponents (44.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dailin Smith is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Omari Peek-Green is averaging 9.5 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Brown is averaging 17.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Donovan Sanders is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 62.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.