Ajayi leads Pepperdine against Pacific after 26-point performance

Pepperdine Waves (11-17, 4-9 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-22, 0-13 WCC)

Stockton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -6.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine faces the Pacific Tigers after Michael Ajayi scored 26 points in Pepperdine’s 91-70 win against the Portland Pilots.

The Tigers have gone 5-10 at home. Pacific is ninth in the WCC with 19.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Donovan Williams averaging 4.1.

The Waves have gone 4-9 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine has an 8-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Pacific averages 65.2 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 74.9 Pepperdine allows. Pepperdine averages 72.7 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 78.4 Pacific allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judson Martindale averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Williams is averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games for Pacific.

Ajayi is averaging 17.3 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Waves. Jevon Porter is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 0-10, averaging 62.3 points, 24.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Waves: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.