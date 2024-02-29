Air Force visits Osobor and No. 22 Utah State

Air Force Falcons (9-18, 2-13 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (23-5, 11-4 MWC) Logan, Utah; Friday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Air Force Falcons (9-18, 2-13 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (23-5, 11-4 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Utah State takes on the Air Force Falcons after Great Osobor scored 21 points in Utah State’s 77-73 overtime victory against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Aggies have gone 12-1 in home games. Utah State has a 4-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Falcons have gone 2-13 against MWC opponents. Air Force is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Utah State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Air Force gives up. Air Force averages 66.6 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 69.4 Utah State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osobor is shooting 58.7% and averaging 17.9 points for the Aggies. Darius Brown II is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Rytis Petraitis is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Falcons. Beau Becker is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Falcons: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 24.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

