Adam Clark scores last 4 points, finishes with 29 to lead Merrimack over Stonehill 66-63

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Adam Clark scored the last four points and finished with 29 points Merrimack’s 66-63 victory against Stonehill on Thursday night for its seventh straight win.

Clark’s jumper with nine seconds left gave Merrimack a 64-63 lead. He added two free throws to seal it.

Clark also had six assists for the Warriors (16-10, 10-2 Northeast Conference). Bryan Etumnu added nine points, seven rebounds and five blocks. Samba Diallo finished with eight points.

Max Zegarowski led the way for the Skyhawks (3-24, 1-11) with 19 points and six rebounds. Tony Felder added 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Stonehill.

