Acuff and Eastern Michigan host Bowling Green

Bowling Green Falcons (16-8, 7-4 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-15, 2-9 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hosts the Bowling Green Falcons after Tyson Acuff scored 29 points in Eastern Michigan’s 82-76 loss to the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Eagles have gone 7-5 at home. Eastern Michigan has a 3-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Falcons are 7-4 in conference games. Bowling Green has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Eastern Michigan averages 67.5 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 72.6 Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Eastern Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuff is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Arne Osojnik is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Marcus Hill is scoring 21.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Falcons. Rashaun Agee is averaging 15.6 points and 10.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

