Acker leads LIU against Wagner after 28-point game

Long Island Sharks (7-19, 6-8 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (12-13, 6-7 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Long Island Sharks (7-19, 6-8 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (12-13, 6-7 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -9; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits the Wagner Seahawks after Eric Acker scored 28 points in LIU’s 76-64 victory against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Seahawks are 6-4 on their home court. Wagner is 7-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Sharks are 6-8 against NEC opponents. LIU ranks eighth in the NEC allowing 77.1 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

Wagner scores 64.3 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 77.1 LIU gives up. LIU has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Wagner have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Esquerra Trelles is averaging 7.6 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Seahawks. Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Sharks: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.