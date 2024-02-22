Abilene Christian hosts Tchoukuiengo and Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Lancers (14-11, 7-7 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-15, 5-9 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Cal Baptist Lancers (14-11, 7-7 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-15, 5-9 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Blondeau Tchoukuiengo scored 23 points in Cal Baptist’s 79-76 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Wildcats are 5-5 in home games. Abilene Christian is 6-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Lancers are 7-7 in conference play. Cal Baptist ranks seventh in the WAC shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

Abilene Christian averages 72.8 points, 6.9 more per game than the 65.9 Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist averages 68.4 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 74.9 Abilene Christian gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 15.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Hunter Jack Madden is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 19.2 points for the Lancers. Tchoukuiengo is averaging 11.0 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the past 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.