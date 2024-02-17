Abilene Christian faces SFA after Madden’s 27-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-15, 4-9 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-10, 7-6 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-15, 4-9 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-10, 7-6 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks -9.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian visits the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks after Hunter Jack Madden scored 27 points in Abilene Christian’s 87-79 win over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The ‘Jacks have gone 8-4 at home. SFA is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 4-9 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 5-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

SFA’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian averages 73.2 points per game, 1.8 more than the 71.4 SFA allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Cajuste is averaging 8.6 points and 3.1 assists for the ‘Jacks. Kyle Hayman is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 15.1 points for the Wildcats. Airion Simmons is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.