Witt and Austin Peay host Stetson

Austin Peay Governors (10-10, 3-2 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (11-9, 3-2 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits the Stetson Hatters after Sai Witt scored 27 points in Austin Peay’s 94-71 victory against the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Hatters have gone 6-1 at home. Stetson ranks fourth in the ASUN with 14.6 assists per game led by Stephan D. Swenson averaging 6.1.

The Governors have gone 3-2 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay is the best team in the ASUN giving up only 68.0 points per game while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Stetson makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Austin Peay has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Austin Peay averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Stetson gives up.

The Hatters and Governors match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon is shooting 44.5% and averaging 21.3 points for the Hatters. Alec Oglesby is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Demarcus Sharp is averaging 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Governors. Dezi Jones is averaging 12.7 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Governors: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

