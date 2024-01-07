Wichita State visits Temple following Riley’s 21-point game

Wichita State Shockers (8-6, 0-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (7-7, 0-1 AAC) Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Wichita State Shockers (8-6, 0-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (7-7, 0-1 AAC)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts the Wichita State Shockers after Joran Riley scored 21 points in Temple’s 76-68 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Owls are 3-2 on their home court. Temple is fifth in the AAC in rebounding with 38.6 rebounds. Sam Hofman leads the Owls with 6.9 boards.

The Shockers have gone 0-1 against AAC opponents. Wichita State is the AAC leader with 42.5 rebounds per game led by Kenny Pohto averaging 7.4.

Temple scores 73.5 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 71.9 Wichita State allows. Wichita State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Temple allows.

The Owls and Shockers square off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matteo Picarelli averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Hysier Miller is averaging 17.6 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Temple.

Colby Rogers averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Xavier Bell is shooting 40.5% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Shockers: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 40.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

