West leads Nicholls State against Texas A&M-CC after 23-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (8-9, 3-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-7, 3-1 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Nicholls State Colonels (8-9, 3-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-7, 3-1 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State takes on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Jamal West scored 23 points in Nicholls State’s 78-75 victory against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Islanders are 6-1 in home games. Texas A&M-CC has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Colonels are 3-1 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Texas A&M-CC scores 77.0 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 76.0 Nicholls State gives up. Nicholls State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Texas A&M-CC gives up.

The Islanders and Colonels match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dian Wright-Forde is averaging 11.3 points for the Islanders. Jordan Roberts is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

West is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Colonels. Robert Brown III is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 41.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

